After talks appeared to hit a snag earlier in the week, it looks like Gerrit Cole is finally a Houston Astro.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Astros have acquired Cole from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Colin Moran and starter Joe Musgrove.

Now Gerrit Cole is traded to #Astros. The #Pirates receive pitcher Joe Musgrove and third baseman Colin Moran, per @TBrownYahoo — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 13, 2018

Pitcher Michael Feliz is also in the deal heading back to Pittsburgh according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Neither club has confirmed.

Nightengale notes that the trade of Cole could trigger a deal involving other stars like Andrew McCutchen and/or Josh Harrison.

Andrew McCutchen and Josh Harrison can start packing their bags now. They could be next to go. #Pirates — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 13, 2018

Cole finished 12-12 with a 4.26 earned run average and 196 strikeouts in 203 inninngs over 33 starts for the Pirates last season. The 27-year-old finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting in a career-year in 2015, finishing with a 19-8 record with a 2.60 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 208 innings.