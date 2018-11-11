The Houston Astros have checked in with the Seattle Mariners regarding Canadian left-hander James Paxton, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

#Astros on list of teams talking to #Mariners about a trade for LHP James Paxton, sources say. Market described as “active,” including HOU, NYY and a wide variety of other clubs. Paxton in his career against HOU: 2.89 ERA in 71 2/3 innings, .605 opponents’ OPS. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 11, 2018

Rosenthal reports that there are several teams discussing a potential Paxton deal with the Mariners, who are expected to re-tool this off-season after missing the playoff for the 17th straight season. Even though the Astros have sported one of the top rotations in the majors the last few seasons, they could be in the market for an arm as both Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton are free agents.

The New York Yankees have also spoken to Seattle. Rosenthal reports that market for the big lefty is "active."

In 28 starts for the M's last season, Paxton was 11-6 with an ERA of 3.76 and 208 strikeouts. He also became the first Canadian ever to throw a no-hitter on home soil, holding the Toronto Blue Jays hitless at the Rogers Centre in May.

Earlier this week, the Mariners dealt catcher Mike Zunino and outfielder Guillermo Heredia to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for outfielder Mallex Smith.