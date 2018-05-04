It looks like Jose Bautista is back in the Major Leagues.

Jose Bautista is expected to join the Braves' lineup tonight. Bautista went 6-for-15 with a double and a homer over the past four games with Gwinnett. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 4, 2018

Bautista is expected to join the Atlanta Braves lineup Friday night and play third base at SunTrust Park in Atlanta against the San Francisco Giants, reports Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

The former Toronto Blue Jay hit .256 with a .768 OPS in 12 games with for Class A Advanced Florida and Triple-A Gwinnett. He signed a minor league deal in mid-April that would pay him $1 million if he plays for the Braves at the Major League level.

After making the All-Star Team six straight seasons from 2010 to 2015, Bautista struggled last year, hitting just .203 with 23 home runs and 65 RBI.

The Braves lead the National League East with a 19-11 record.