30m ago
Report: Bucks acquire C Zeller from Nets
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Bucks 109, Nets 94
The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired centre Tyler Zeller from the Brooklyn Nets for a future second-round pick and guard Rashad Vaughn according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
In 42 games so far this season, Zeller is averaging 7.1 points per game to go along with 4.6 rebounds.
Zeller has bounced around a bit during his career, spending his first two years in Cleveland followed by a three-year stint with the Boston Celtics prior to his arrival in Brooklyn last summer.
Vaughn is averaging 2.2 points in 22 games this season.