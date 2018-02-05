The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired centre Tyler Zeller from the Brooklyn Nets for a future second-round pick and guard Rashad Vaughn according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Bucks will send a future second round pick to Nets for Zeller, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2018

In 42 games so far this season, Zeller is averaging 7.1 points per game to go along with 4.6 rebounds.

Zeller has bounced around a bit during his career, spending his first two years in Cleveland followed by a three-year stint with the Boston Celtics prior to his arrival in Brooklyn last summer.

Vaughn is averaging 2.2 points in 22 games this season.