Byron Buxton is staying with the Minnesota Twins long term, reportedly agreeing to terms on a seven-year, $100 million contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The deal includes a no-trade clause.

Buxton hit .306 with 19 home runs and 32 RBIs over just 61 games last season

The 27-year-old has spent his entire seven-year career in Minnesota.