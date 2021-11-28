Byron Buxton is staying with the Minnesota Twins long term, reportedly agreeing to terms on a seven-year, $100 million contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. 

The deal includes a no-trade clause. 

Buxton hit .306 with 19 home runs and 32 RBIs over just 61 games last season  

The 27-year-old has spent his entire seven-year career in Minnesota. 