18m ago
Report: Buxton, Twins agree on seven-year, $100M deal
Byron Buxton is staying with the Minnesota Twins long term, reportedly agreeing to terms on a seven-year, $100 million contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal includes a no-trade clause.
Buxton hit .306 with 19 home runs and 32 RBIs over just 61 games last season
The 27-year-old has spent his entire seven-year career in Minnesota.