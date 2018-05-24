Former Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey will be a primary coaching target for the Detroit Pistons, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowksi reported Casey will be a target in the Pistons' coaching search, now that former Memphis Grizzlies executive Ed Stafanski has been hired as senior advisor responsible for overhauling the franchise’s basketball operations. Part of Stefanski's duties will be assessing the current front office, and oversee the process of hiring a new GM and head coach, per Wojnarowski.

Casey was fired by the Raptors earlier this month despite leading the Raptors to a franchise-best 59-23 record this season. The 61-year-old is the Raptors' all-time winningest coach but could never get them over the hump in the playoffs. The Raptors' best post-season run was making it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016 but the team was swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round this year.