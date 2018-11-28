The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded Kyle Korver to the Utah Jazz for Alec Burks and two future second-round picks, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Utah will send two future second-round picks to the Cavs for Korver, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/lismhVt0JH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 28, 2018

Utah is also sending Alec Burks to Cavaliers in the deal, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 28, 2018

The picks will be in 2020 and 2021, the 2021 pick is via the Washington Wizards.

Korver has appeared in 16 games this season for the Cavaliers, all off the bench, averaging 6.8 points and 1.1 assists in 15.7 minutes per game.

The 37-year-old has already spent three seasons with the Jazz from 07-08-to-09-10 and has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls over the course of his NBA career that began in 2003-04.

He was selected 51st overall in the second round of the 2003 NBA Draft.