Former Calgary Stampeders cornerback Tre Roberson is joining the NFL's Chicago Bears, the cornerback announced Tuesday night on Twitter.

So blessed to be @ChicagoBears thank you for the opportunity in allowing me to help this organization get to the goal of winning a super bowl. Thank you to my agent for fighting hard for me through this whole process @camRONweiss @DynamicSportGrp#beardown — Tre Roberson (@tre5_roberson) January 29, 2020

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears are expected to give Roberson the largest CFL-to-NFL compensation since the Miami Dolphins signed former BC Lions linebacker Cameron Wake in 2009. Roberson is widely regarded as the top CFL free agent available this off-season.

After spending the first two seasons of his CFL career with the Stampeders, the team released Roberson on Jan. 23 in order to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities. As opposed to most CFL players that are released in order to chase NFL opportunities, the 27-year-old Roberson had tenure remaining on his contract and was not scheduled to be a pending free agent when the period begins on Feb. 11. Roberson’s release came after the CFL and NFL were unable to reach an agreement surrounding what is known as the NFL workout window.

After being released, Roberson lined up 15 workouts with NFL teams. According to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor, one team wanted to sign Roberson early into his workouts, but the cornerback elected to continue his workouts in order to maximize the interest teams had in him.

Roberson, who was named a CFL All-Star for the 2019 campaign, recorded 41 tackles and seven interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He posted 95 tackles and 10 interceptions over his two seasons with the Stampeders.