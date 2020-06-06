The Chicago Bulls are expected to eventually part ways with their current head coach Jim Boylen and are interested in possibly replacing him with Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, per the Chicago Sun-Times, although, the newspaper reports that Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka is the front-runner for the job.

"Sources have told the Sun-Times that 76ers assistant Ime Udoka is the front-runner to become the Bulls’ new coach, with Raptors assistant — and former Bulls assistant — Adrian Griffin also in the picture," Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times wrote.

Griffin has served as an assistant coach for the Raptors for two seasons. He has been coaching in the NBA since 2008, making stops in Milwaukee, Chicago, Orlando and Oklahoma City before arriving in Toronto in 2018. Prior to coaching, Griffin played 10 seasons in the NBA.

Udoka is in his first season with the 76ers after spending seven seasons as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs. Prior to coaching, he played seven seasons in the NBA.

Despite the NBA recently announcing plans to resume its season after being on hiatus since March 11 due to the coronavirus, the Bulls, because they do not have one of the league's best 22 records, will not be one of the teams playing when the season resumes in Orlando in July.

Boylen, who has coached Chicago the past two seasons, has posted a 39-84 record with the team and has yet to guide it to a playoff berth.