Chris Paul might be staying in Oklahoma City after all.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that it is becoming increasingly likely that the 34-year-old nine-time All-Star will not be moved by the Thunder following his acquisition last week.

OKC has been working with Paul and his representatives on finding a trade, but nothing is materializing so deep into summer free agency, sources said. Both sides believe there are benefits to Paul, 34, playing out the year with the Thunder. https://t.co/LjHCdLPZVg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 17, 2019

Paul was acquired in a trade that saw 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook head to the Houston Rockets.

While both parties were interested in a trade from OKC, Wojnarowski notes that nothing satisfactory has materialized and both sides recognize the benefits of Paul playing the year with the Thunder.

A native of Winston-Salem, NC, the Wake Forest product has three years remaining on a four-year deal that carries an annual average salary of just under $40 million. The third year - 2021-22 - is a player option. The money owed to Paul would be the largest hurdle in any potential trade.

Paul is coming off of a third successive season in which he missed significant time due to injury. He appeared in 58 games last season, averaging 15.6 points on .419 shooting, 8.2 assists and 2.0 steals in 32.0 minutes a night.