Anderson Varejao is heading back to Cleveland.

13-year NBA veteran Anderson Varejao plans to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Varejao is returning to the franchise with which he’s spent 12 decorated years. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2021

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are signing Varejao for the remainder of the season.

Varejao made his debut with the Cavs back in 2004 and was with the Cavs for 12 seasons up until 2016 before heading to the Golden State Warriors in a three-team deal. All in all, the 38-year-old has played in 591 games for the Cavaliers and averaged 7.3 points a night.

Varejao last played in the NBA during the 2016-17 season.