Woj: Cavs 'not completely out of it' on Jordan deal

The Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers continue to discuss a possible trade centered around DeAndre Jordan, ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting.

The teams are also speaking to a third team in hopes of completing the deal.

The Clippers and Cavaliers continue to discuss the possibility of a trade centered on DeAndre Jordan, including conversations with potential third teams to help create a pathway to a deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Jordan has appeared in 47 games this season for the Clippers and is averaging 11.5 points, 14.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

The 29-year-old is in his 10th season in the league, all spent with the Clippers who drafted him in the second round, 35th overall of the 2008 NBA Draft.

He has been selected to one All-Star Game.

Jordan can become a free agent at the end of the season, but holds a player option for $24.1 million next season.

He signed a four-year, $87.6 million deal with the Clippers in 2015 after making a verbal agreement to join the Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3pm et.