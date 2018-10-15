Silver: Team in Seattle 'not on the agenda right now'

The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired forward Wesley Johnson from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for forward Alexis Ajinca, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Clippers will waive Ajinca and guard Juwan Evans to get to 15 for their opening night roster, Wojnarowski adds.

Johnson spent the last two seasons with the Clippers, averaging 5.4 points a night to go along with 2.9 rebounds. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Clippers will open the season Tuesday night at home against the Denver Nuggets, while the Pelicans will visit Houston to take on the re-vamped Rockets.