Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano and Colorado Avalanche forward A.J. Greer were reportedly arrested early Sunday morning in Manhattan, according to the New York Post.

The Post says the NHL players got into a fight with a 28-year-old man while inside an apartment after allegedly getting into an argument over a nightclub bill from earlier in the night.

Milano and Greer allegedly assaulted the man who called police after suffering "jaw and rib pain and injuries to the neck and bicep."

They were arrested and are being charged with assault, says the Post.

The Blue Jackets released a statement later Sunday.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are aware of the reports involving Sonny Milano. We are reviewing the situation and will not be commenting further at this time," the statement read.

Milano, 23, scored one goal in eight games with the Jackets in 2018-19, his fourth season in the NHL. He appeared in 27 games at the American Hockey League level.

Greer, 22, had one goal and one assist over 15 games with the Avs this season, his third in the league. He played 54 games in the AHL.