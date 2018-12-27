Free agent slugger Nelson Cruz has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins, per Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan.

Cruz’s deal with the Twins is worth $14 million guaranteed in the first year, per Passan, and has a $12 million club option with a $300K buyout.

The 38-year-old Cruz, who hit 37 home runs and 97 RBIs for the Seattle Mariners during the 2018 season, ranks 18th on TSN's top 50 MLB free agents list.

A six-time all-star, Cruz has totaled 360 home runs and 1011 RBIs on a career percentage of .274 over his 14 seasons in the majors.