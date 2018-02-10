The top starting pitcher is finally off the market.

According to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Chicago Cubs have signed ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract.

Rosenthal reports the deal is for $126 million with the ability to increase to $150 million over the span of the contract.

Darvish split last season between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers. The 31-year-old combined for a 10-12 record with a 3.86 earned run average and 209 strikeouts in 186.2 innings. Darvish was better in the National League with the Dodgers, posting a 3.44 ERA in nine starts.

For his career, the Japanese product has a 3.42 ERA and 1,021 strikeouts in 832.1 innings.