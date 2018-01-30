The Arizona Diamondbacks have a deal with catcher Alex Avila according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Heyman notes that the deal is pending a physcial.

With the departure of Chris Ianetta to the Colorado Rockies, a spot opened up behind the plate for the Diamondbacks. Avila spent the 2017 season with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs, hitting .264 with 14 home runs and 49 RBI. He was dealt to the Cubs at the trade deadline along with reliever Justin Wilson for third baseman Jeimer Candelario, shortstop Isaac Paredes and cash or a player to be named later.

Avila made the American League All-Star team in 2011 with the Tigers, hitting .295 that season with a career-high 19 homers and 82 RBI.

The Diamondbacks finished at 93-69 last season to secure their first playoff berth since 2011.