40m ago
Report: Panthers working on trading Reimer
TSN.ca Staff
The Florida Panthers are working on a trade for goalie James Reimer, according to a report from The Athletic's George Richards and James Mirtle.
Mirtle originally reported he expected the Panthers to trade or buy-out Reimer in the coming weeks as they pursue pending free agent goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, but Richards added a trade is more likely because a buyout would not be beneficial from a salary standpoint.
Reimer has been with the Panthers the past three seasons and struggled last year splitting time with Roberto Luongo. Reimer finished the year with a 13-12-5 record, 3.09 goals against average, and .900 save percentage.
Reimer has two seasons left on his contract with a cap hit of $3.4 million per season.