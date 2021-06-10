Free-agent running back Todd Gurley is visiting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Former Pro Bowl RB Todd Gurley is visiting the #Ravens today, source said. The former #Rams and #Falcons weapon also recently visited the #Lions. Now it’s Baltimore, which could build on an already stacked backfield. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2021

Gurley also reportedly visited with the Detroit Lions in May.

Gurley, 26, spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, rushing for 695 yards and nine touchdowns while also adding 164 yards receiving over 15 starts.

Drafted 10th overall by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2015, Gurley went on to have tremendous success early in his career. During his five seasons with the Rams, the running back garnered the three All-Pro selections, three Pro Bowl nominations and was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.

Gurley was released by the Rams following the end of the 2019 season and signed as a free agent with the Falcons in April of 2020. Over his career he has recorded 6,082 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns along with 2,254 yards receiving and 12 receiving touchdowns.