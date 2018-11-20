1h ago
Report: Fultz to see specialist, remain out
TSN.ca Staff
The strange case of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Markelle Fultz's lost shot has taken another turn.
The Athletic's David Aldridge reports that the 20-year-old 2017 first overall pick will see a shoulder specialist next week at the advice of his attorney and will not participate in practices or games for the time being until he's evaluated.
Fultz missed the majority of his rookie season with a scapular muscle imbalance that greatly hindered his shot. He did appear in 14 games late in the season and averaged 18.1 minutes a night.
After reworking his jump shot heading into the season, the Washington product's shooting issues returned at the foul line last week.
"It's something I added right now," Fultz told ESPN's Ian Bagley about his adjustment. "Just trial and error. It's been working nice for me, so I'm going to stick with it for now."
Fultz is shooting .568 from the line this season and has not finished above .500 in his last seven contests. He was 0-for-2 from the line in Monday night's win over the Phoenix Suns.
In 19 games this season, Fultz is averaging 8.2 points on .419 shooting, 3.7 boards and 3.1 assists in 22.5 minutes a night.