The strange case of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Markelle Fultz's lost shot has taken another turn.

The Athletic's David Aldridge reports that the 20-year-old 2017 first overall pick will see a shoulder specialist next week at the advice of his attorney and will not participate in practices or games for the time being until he's evaluated.

At the direction of his attorney, Raymond Brothers, @MarkelleF is scheduled to see a shoulder specialist early next week. Per Brothers, Fultz will not participate in team practices or games until after the the specialist has had a chance to evaluate him. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) November 20, 2018

Fultz missed the majority of his rookie season with a scapular muscle imbalance that greatly hindered his shot. He did appear in 14 games late in the season and averaged 18.1 minutes a night.

After reworking his jump shot heading into the season, the Washington product's shooting issues returned at the foul line last week.

The latest from Markelle Fultz at the FT line: pic.twitter.com/OJZPKEfvf1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2018

"It's something I added right now," Fultz told ESPN's Ian Bagley about his adjustment. "Just trial and error. It's been working nice for me, so I'm going to stick with it for now."

Markelle Fultz on his new approach at the free throw line: "It’s something I added right now. Just trial and error. It's been working nice for me so I'm going to stick with it for now." He went 2-for-4 vs UTA. Rebounded his own miss late in the 3rd & found Butler for a 3-pt play https://t.co/807xKORmHb — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 17, 2018

Fultz is shooting .568 from the line this season and has not finished above .500 in his last seven contests. He was 0-for-2 from the line in Monday night's win over the Phoenix Suns.

In 19 games this season, Fultz is averaging 8.2 points on .419 shooting, 3.7 boards and 3.1 assists in 22.5 minutes a night.