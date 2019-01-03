The Memphis Grizzlies have acquired guard Justin Holiday from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden Jr. and draft picks according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Memphis is trading Marshon Brooks and Wayne Selden and two second-round picks to Chicago for Justin Holiday, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 4, 2019

Chicago will receive Memphis' second-round picks in 2019 and 2020. The Bulls will likely waive 24-year-old guard Cameron Payne following the deal, adds Wojnarowski.

Nothing finalized yet, but Chicago is likely to waive guard Cameron Payne, league sources tell ESPN. Payne, 24, was the 14th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft to OKC. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 4, 2019

In 38 games so far this season, the 29-year-old Holiday is averaging 11.6 points per game to go along with 4.4 rebounds. He's shooting 38.3 per cent from the field but is firing at 35.9 per cent from deep.

The acquisition of Holiday comes on the heels of a physical altercation between veterans Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi in the Grizzlies' locker room following their 101-94 loss to the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night.

Temple described the incident Thursday as "brothers getting into it." Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace apologized to fans.

"When losing happens, obviously emotions get frayed and we're very passionate and competitive people in this game," Wallace said. "Unfortunately, we had an incident."

Prior to his time in the Windy City, Holiday spent time with the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.

He is the older brother of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday.