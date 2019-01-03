It looks like the new year hasn't started the way the Memphis Grizzlies had hoped.

After the Grizzlies lost 101-94 to the Detroit Pistons, an emotional team meeting turned physical with an altercation between veterans Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi in the locker room, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Memphis Grizzlies' emotional team meeting after loss to Detroit tonight turned physical in an altercation between veterans Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi in locker room, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 3, 2019

The Grizzlies' locker room was closed for a lengthy period of time after the game with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff reportedly taking more than 30 minutes to emerge and address the media.

"A conversation that needed to be had that will stay between those of us that were in that locker room," Bickerstaff said of the incident.

“We were openly sharing our thoughts and trying to fix the situation and getting back into being a really good basketball team together and doing the things we need to do consistently to win games," centre Marc Gasol said.

The Grizzlies held a halftime lead but a run from Detroit in the middle of the fourth quarter was the difference as Memphis dropped their third straight game. The loss takes them to 18-19 on the season after starting the year 15-9.

Temple scored seven points on 2-of-8 shooting while Casspi was held scoreless in four and a half minutes of action. Both players are in their first season with the club.

After an off-day Thursday, they won't have long to work things out. The Grizzlies will be back in action Friday night at home against the Brooklyn Nets.