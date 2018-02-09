One of the NBA's sharpest shooters is about to hit the free agent market.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Atlanta Hawks are buying out swingman Marco Belinelli. The Hawks were agressively pursuing a trade for the 31-year-old Italian prior to Thursday's deadline, but their efforts were for naught.

Marco Belinelli is finalizing a buyout agreement with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell ESPN. Several contenders are interested. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2018

A native of Bologna, Belinelli was held out of the Hawks' final game before the deadline with the Memphis Grizzlies. He's appeared in 52 games this season for the Hawks, averaging 11.4 points and 2.0 assists with a field-goal percentage of .411 and is .372 from beyond the arc.

Originally taken in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, Belinelli is in his 11th NBA season, appearing in 696 career contests with the Warriors, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and Hawks. He's played in 48 career postseason games, winning an NBA Title in 2014 with the Spurs.

Belinelli has until March 1 to sign with a team in order to appear on its postseason roster.