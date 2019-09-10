While the Anaheim Ducks are discussing a trade for Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Justin Faulk, a deal is contingent on the 27-year-old receiving a contract extension, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reports.

According to Teaford, the Ducks are not on Faulk's 15-team approved trade list and the eight-year veteran wants an extension in place before waiving his no-trade clause to join Anaheim.

Faulk, who scored 11 goals and posted 35 points in 82 games last season, is entering the final year of his current contract and carries a $4.83 million cap hit for this season. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next July.

Teaford notes Faulk would fill a need for the Ducks, who currently have just one right-handed shot on their blueline in Josh Manson.

Luke DeCock of The News and Observer reported Thursday that the Hurricanes have had "longstanding interest" in Ducks winger Ondrej Kase and added he would be surprised if 23-year-old isn't involved in a deal between the two sides.

Believe the Hurricanes have a deal in place with Anaheim for Faulk. Anaheim is not listed among his 15 preapproved teams, so it’s in Faulk’s hands now. Hurricanes have had a longstanding interest in Ondrej Kase, would be surprised if he isn’t involved. — Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) September 9, 2019

Kase, a seventh-round pick in 2014, was limited to 30 games due to a shoulder injury last season, posting 11 goals and 20 points. He had 20 goals and 38 points in 66 games during the 2017-18 season.

Faulk's name began to emerge in the rumour mill last week after the Hurricanes signed defenceman Jake Gardiner to a four-year, $16.2 million contract.