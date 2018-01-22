The right quadriceps injury that has limited San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard to just nine games this season has created friction between the two-time All-Star and the team, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Multiple sources tell Wojnarowski that the 26-year-old Leonard has grown "distant" and "disconnected" from the team over the course of his recovery efforts.

Spurs general manager RC Buford denied there was any discord between his player and the team.

"There is no issue between the Spurs organization and Kawhi," Buford said to ESPN. "From Day 1 all parties have worked together to find the best solutions to his injury."

Leonard missed the first 27 games of the season prior to making his debut on December 12. Since then, Leonard has been unable to play in three consecutive days without missing a fourth. He incurred a partial tear in his shoulder during a January 5 game against the Phoenix Suns. He returned on January 13 against the Denver Nuggets, but the club shut him down indefinitely on Wednesday, sending him back to San Antonio to continue his rehabilitation.

Buford concedes the process has been a tough one for both parties.

"This has been difficult for everyone," Buford said. "It's been difficult for Kawhi. He's an elite level player. It's been difficult for the team, because they want to play with a great teammate. And it's been difficult for our staff. Historically we've been able to successfully manage injuries. This rehab hasn't been simple and it hasn't gone in a linear fashion."

A native of Los Angeles, Leonard was averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 23.3 minutes a night this season.

The Spurs (30-18) sit second in the Southwest Division, four games behind the Houston Rockets. They are next in action on Tuesday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.