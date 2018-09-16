Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is not expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The decision isn’t final, but after failing to practice all week with a hamstring injury, the Jaguars consider it a risk to play Fournette, according to Schefter’s report.

Fournette is dealing with hamstring injury the team has called minor. The Jaguars promoted running back Brandon Wilds from their practice roster Saturday. He’s expected to help back up TJ Yeldon, who will likely get the start against the Patriots.

In other Jaguars injury news, the team has added All-Pro defensive end Calais Campbell to the injury report because of knee soreness.

Campbell was listed as questionable for the team's home opener Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Campbell set a single-season franchise record with 14 1/2 sacks in 2017. He had three tackles, including a sack, in the season opener at the New York Giants last week.

If Campbell doesn't play, rookie and first-round draft pick Taven Bryan likely would make his first career start. The Jaguars also get back defensive end Dante Fowler, who was suspended for the opener.