As negotiations with Tom Thibodeau have gotten sticky, a new frontrunner to be the next head coach of the New York Knicks has emerged.

The New York Daily News's Stefan Bondy reports that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd is now in the driver's seat.

Bondy notes that while Kidd is seen as able to attract free agents, there are some within the organization that question his coaching acuity and should he be offered the job, a caveat could be that others within management will be selecting his assistants.

While former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Thibodeau appeared to be the favourite, owner James Dolan has not come to an agreement on his salary demands and talks have now stalled.

Former Knicks head coach Mike Woodson has also been interviewed for the job.

Kidd, 47, is in his first year with the Lakers as lead assistant under Frank Vogel.

He amassed a 183-190 record as a head coach over five seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, reaching the playoffs on four occasions.

A native of San Francisco, Kidd was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 2008. A point guard out of California, Kidd was a 10-time All-Star and a member of the Dallas Mavericks' 2011 NBA title-winning team.

Kidd appeared in 1,391 games over 19 seasons with the Mavs, Phoenix Suns, Nets and Knicks.