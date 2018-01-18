The Utah Jazz are getting calls on centre Derrick Favors according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski mentioned the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers as a potential suitor, who have also been linked to Los Angeles Clippers centre DeAndre Jordan. Favors will be a free agent this summer.

After averaging at least 16 points per game in back to back seasons in 2014-15 and 2015-16, Favors' production and minutes dropped off dramatically last year with the emergence of centre Rudy Gobert.

In just over 28 minutes per game this year, Favors is averaging 12.3 points to go along with 7.0 rebounds.

The 26-year-old was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2010 draft by the New Jersey Nets before arriving in Utah in a deal involving point guard Deron Williams.

The Jazz (18-26) will be back in action Friday when they host the New York Knicks.