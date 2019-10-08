Joe Madden's interview with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday went well and he remains the front runner to be named the team's next manager, according to the MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Morosi added that although Maddon is the front runner, additional candidates are set to interview this week.

It was announced that Maddon and the Chicago Cubs would part ways at the end of the regular season last weekend. The Angels also fired their manager, Brad Ausmus, a few days after the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Maddon spent 31 years in the Angels' organization before joining the Tampa Bay Rays as their manager in 2006. He managed nine years in Tampa, winning the American League pennant in 2008 before falling to the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

Maddon then joined the Cubs in 2015, leading the club to their first World Series title in over 100 years in 2016. He complied a 471-339 record over five seasons in the Windy City and is 1,252-1,068 for his career.

The 65-year-old previously served as interim manager of the Angels in 1996 and 1999.