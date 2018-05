David Fizdale has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the New York Knicks, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. He is expected to sign a four-year deal.

Fizdale was fired by the Memphis Grizzlies last November after coaching 101 games in parts of two seasons with the team.

The 43-year-old replaces Jeff Hornacek, who was let go by the Knicks in April after a 29-53 season.