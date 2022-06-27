Marks: Even with Kyrie opting in, the door isn't closed on a trade

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has opted into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2022

"Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow," Irving told Charania on Monday. "I've made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall."

Irving, 30, was limited to 29 games last season due to COVID-19 restrictions that limited him to not being allowed to play home games.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 27.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in 29 games last season.

Irving signed a four-year, $136.5 million contract in July 2019 with the Nets and averaged 27.1 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 103 games in Brooklyn.

The point guard was reported to be seeking a sign and trade scenario but elected to opt in prior to Wednesday's deadline.