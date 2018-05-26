Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock is back in his home province to help out at the Humboldt Broncos' free agent camp, according to a report from 620 CKRM's Rod Pedersen.

Leafs coach Mike Babcock is running on-ice sessions at this weekend’s Humboldt Broncos spring camp in Saskatoon. #humboldtstrong pic.twitter.com/0BDtfJrIme — Rod Pedersen (@rodpedersen) May 26, 2018

There are dozens of players from across the prairies attending the three-day camp, looking for a spot on next year's Broncos, according to the report.

The Broncos lost their head coach, Darcy Haugan, in the tragic bus crash on April 6 that killed 16 players and staff of the Broncos.

Pedersen also reports Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar is helping at the free agent camp.