1h ago
Report: Leafs' Babcock helping at Humboldt Broncos free agent camp
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock is back in his home province to help out at the Humboldt Broncos' free agent camp, according to a report from 620 CKRM's Rod Pedersen.
There are dozens of players from across the prairies attending the three-day camp, looking for a spot on next year's Broncos, according to the report.
The Broncos lost their head coach, Darcy Haugan, in the tragic bus crash on April 6 that killed 16 players and staff of the Broncos.
Pedersen also reports Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar is helping at the free agent camp.