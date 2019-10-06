Joe Maddon will interview for the Los Angeles Angels open manager position early this week and they are his number one according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Joe Maddon will interview with the #Angels early this week and they are his No. 1 choice, sources tell The Athletic. Maddon spent 31 years in Angels’ organization before joining the Rays as manager in 2006. First to report interview with LAA: @Buster_ESPN. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 6, 2019

It was announced that Maddon and the Chicago Cubs would part ways at the end of the regular season last weekend. The Angels also fired their manager, Brad Ausmus, a few days after the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Maddon spent 31 years in the Angels' organization before joining the Tampa Bay Rays as their manager in 2006. He managed nine years in Tampa, winning the American League pennant in 2008 before falling to the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

Maddon then joined the Cubs in 2015, leading the club to their first World Series title in over 100 years in 2016. He complied a 471-339 record over five seasons in the Windy City and is 1,252-1,068 for his career.

The 65-year-old previously served as interim manager of the Angels in 1996 and 1999.