The Los Angeles Rams might have found their replacement for Legatron north of the border.

Los Angeles has agreed to terms with CFL All-Star kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, the team announced Monday.

We’ve agreed to terms with former XFL kicker Austin MacGinnis + former CFL kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 13, 2020

The Rams also announced that they've agreed to a deal with former XFL kicker Austin MacGinnis. The team is need of a kicker following Greg Zuerlein signing a three-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys last month.

Hajrullahu, 27, spent the past two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who released him in January to pursue NFL opportunities.

Last season, Hajrullahu was 47 for 55 in field-goal attempts with his longest coming at 56 yards.

Born in Kosovo and raised in St. Catharines, Ont., Hajrullahu signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers out of Western in 2014.

After two years with the Bombers, Hajrullahu signed with the Toronto Argonauts in 2016 and would kick the winning field goal in the 2017 Grey Cup.

In six CFL seasons, Hajrullahu made 239 of his 287 FGA.