Kyle Lowry will be named as a reserve for this year's NBA All-Star Game, league sources tells ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This would be Lowry's fourth straight appearance in the game and fourth overall.

Lowry is averaging 17 points and 6.7 assists on the season for the 31-14 Toronto Raptors, who currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The full list of this year's reserves will be announced at 7 p.m. ET.