Conor McGregor has signed a new eight-fight contract with the UFC, president Dana White confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Though terms were not disclosed, White said the new contract could make McGregor the highest paid athlete in mixed martial arts.

The lightweight title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 will be the first bout on the new deal, which includes McGregor’s newest venture, Proper Whiskey, as a sponsor in each event where he competes.

The 30-year-old currently holds the UFC’s pay-per-view buys record for his main event bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 202 which sold 1.6 million.

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since becoming the first evert simultaneous two-division champion in the history of the promotion with a victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

He was subsequently stripped of both titles due to inactivity