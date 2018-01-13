The New York Mets have reached an agreement with veteran first baseman Adrian Gonzalez according to Bob Nightengale of US Today Sport, pending a physical.

After an injury-plauged 2017, in which he struggled with back and neck injuries, Gonzalez was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Atlanta Braves. But the 35-year-old was released by his new team shortly after the trade.

The Mets do have top-prospect Dominc Smith projected to play first, so Gonzalez role with the club is unclear.

The five-time all-star played in only 71 games for the Dodgers last season, batting .242, with a .287 OBP, 3 home runs, and 30 RBI.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.