The Miami Heat have locked up their head coach to a long-term contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Spoelstra has been with the Heat organization since 1995 when he was hired as a video coordinator.

In 1997 he joined Miami's staff as an assistant coach to then head coach Pat Riley.

In 2008 he was named head coach of the Heat and has remained in that role since.

In his 11 seasons in charge, Spoelstra has a 523-363 record in the regular season, and a .602 win percentage in the post season.

A lot of that playoff success came in 2012 and 2013 when the Heat won back-to-back NBA Championships.

The 48-year-old is the NBA's second longest tenured active coach with one team, behind only Gregg Popovich.

After missing the playoffs in 2018, the Heat have added star Jimmy Butler with hopes of returning to the playoffs for the ninth time with Spoelstra as head coach.