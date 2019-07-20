2h ago
Report: Bucks, Korver agree on one-year deal
Free agent Kyle Korver has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent Jeff Schwartz told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
TSN.ca Staff
Korver split the 2018-19 season between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz, appearing in 70 games and averaging 8.6 points and 1.2 assists in 19.1 minutes per game.
The 38-year-old is a 16-year NBA veteran, he has also appeared with the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks and had a previous stint with the Jazz.
Korver was selected 51st overall in the 2003 NBA entry draft by the New Jersey Nets.