Free agent Kyle Korver has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent Jeff Schwartz told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Korver split the 2018-19 season between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz, appearing in 70 games and averaging 8.6 points and 1.2 assists in 19.1 minutes per game.

The 38-year-old is a 16-year NBA veteran, he has also appeared with the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks and had a previous stint with the Jazz.

Korver was selected 51st overall in the 2003 NBA entry draft by the New Jersey Nets.