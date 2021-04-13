6m ago
Report: T-Wolves-Nets rescheduled for today
The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets game that was postponed Monday has been rescheduled for Tuesday afternnon with no fans in attendance, according to a report from ESPN.
TSN.ca Staff
Wilbon: Postponing the games is the right thing to do
The game was postponed in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright that has caused unrest in Minneapolis.