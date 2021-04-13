Wilbon: Postponing the games is the right thing to do

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets game that was postponed Monday has been rescheduled for Tuesday afternnon with no fans in attendance, according to a report from ESPN.

The game was postponed in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright that has caused unrest in Minneapolis.