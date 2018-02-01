Nikola Mirotic's exit from the Chicago Bulls to the New Orleans Pelicans appears to be back on.

New Orleans is planning to guarantee the $12.5M salary of Mirotic in the 2018-19 season, league sources tell ESPN. That clinched a deal. Omer Asik and a future first-rounder part of package to Bulls, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2018

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the teams have come to an agreement on a deal to send the 26-year-old power forward to the Big Easy for Omer Asik and a first rounder, days after a trade between the two clubs fell apart.

The original sticking point in the deal - Mirotic's $12.5 million salary in 2018-2019 - has been settled with the Pelicans planning to guarantee it.

Yahoo! Sports' Shams Charania reports that veteran guard Tony Allen will also be included in the deal.

Sources: Chicago has traded forward Nikola Mirotic to New Orleans for Omer Asik, Tony Allen and a first-round draft pick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2018

Mirotic missed the first two months of the season with facial fractures stemming from an altercation with teammate Bobby Portis at practice.

The native of Titograd, Montenegro has appeared in 25 games this season for the Bulls, averaging 16.8 points, 6.4 boards and 1.6 points in 24.9 minutes a night. The Pelicans hoped that Mirotic could fill the hole left by DeMarcus Cousins, who was lost for the season after incurring an Achilles tear over the weekend.

This will be Asik's second tour of duty with the Bulls, having played there from 2010 to 2012.

A native of Bursa, Turkey, Asik is averaging 1.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.5 minutes a night over 13 games. This is the 31-year-old forward's eighth season in the NBA. He has three years and $34 million remaining on his current deal.

Allen, 33, is a free agent at season's end. The longtime Memphis Grizzlies stalwart was in his first year with the Pelicans and is currently sidelined with a left leg injury.

It's expected that the Bulls will waive Allen upon the deal's completion.