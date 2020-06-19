Another day, another roadblock for Major League Baseball.

According to The New York Post's Joel Sherman, the league is "strongly considering" closing all 30 team facilities after three teams temporarily shut down theirs on Friday.

Source: with 3 camps having to close today due to COVID-19, MLB is strongly considering closing all 30 camps again to cleanse and re-establish a system in which players will test regularly when they return. Right now there is not a firm protocol for players using the facilities. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 19, 2020

Sherman reports the league may decide to "cleanse and re-establish a system in which players will test regularly when they return." He adds there is not a firm protocol for players currently using team facilities voluntarily.

The Philadelphia Phillies shut down their facility in Clearwater, Fla., after five players tested positive for COVID-19. Soon after, the Toronto Blue Jays closed their doors in nearby Dunedin after a player began exhibiting symptoms. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported this player was recently in contact with members of the Phillies.

Later on Friday, San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told The Athletic they were closing after a member of the organization began experiencing mild symptoms.

ESPN's Buster Olney reports there are MLB teams anxious to get the league's health and safety protocol as soon as possible to give themselves the best possible chance at keeping players and members of organizations healthy.

There are MLB teams anxious to get the health and safety protocol ASAP, to give themselves the best possible chance to keep staffers/players healthy. MLB/PA still talking. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) June 19, 2020

Every MLB team has at least one facility in either Florida or Arizona, two states that have seen COVID-19 spikes in the last week.

COVID-19 aside, there is still no formal agreement between the league and the Major League Baseball Players Association that would allow a 2020 season. Things looked like they might finally sort themselves out this week when MLB commissioner Rob Manfred travelled to Arizona to meet with MLBPA executive director Tony Clark but no agreement has been reached as of Friday evening.

Opening Day was originally supposed to take place on March 26 before the coronavirus pandemic postponed the start of the season indefinitely.