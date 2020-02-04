The New York Knicks have fired president of basketball operations Steve Mills according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Scott Perry has taken over basketball operations in New York for fired Steve Mills, league source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/kk6j1x8Odh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2020

Charania adds that general manager Scott Perry will take over on an interim basis.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Knicks owner Jim Dolan is targeting Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri to ultimately oversee New York's operations. Ujiri is under contract through 2020-2021 with the Raps and is fresh off winning an NBA Championship.