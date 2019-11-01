Report: Mets to name Beltran manager

The New York Mets are turning to a franchise great to lead the team.

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports Carlos Beltran will be named the club's new manager.

Beltran, 42, spent seven seasons with the Mets from 2005 to 2011 where he was an All-Star on five occasions.

Retiring after the 2017 season following 20 years in the MLB, Beltran has no managerial experience.

He succeeds Mickey Callaway, who was fired last month after two seasons.

