NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo saying all club facilities will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday with limited exception, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero adds that some teams had already closed up their facilities, while others had limited personnel. The directive puts all 32 clubs under the same parameters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All other NFL business is conducted as usual as the memo concludes that the league is “well-positioned to meet these operational challenges as we prepare to offer our fans and the country an outstanding 2020 NFL season.”