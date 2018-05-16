1h ago
Report: OEL, Coyotes discussing 8-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the Arizona Coyotes could be on the verge of a monster extension.
Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports the defenceman and the team are discussing a an eight-year pact with an average annual value of more than $8 million per year.
The 26-year-old has one year remaining on a six-year, $33 million deal signed in 2013. He is eligible to sign an extension as of July 1.
Only two blueliners have annual salaries at $8 million or more - Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks ($8 million AAV) and the Nashville Predators' P.K. Subban ($9 million AAV)
Taken with the sixth overall selection in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Ekman-Larsson just completed his eighth season in the NHL, all with the Coyotes.
He appeared in all 82 games, scoring 14 goals and adding 28 assists. He averaged 23:41 a night, leading his team in ice-time and posting the 24th-highest mark in the NHL.
An All-Star in 2013 and 2018, Ekman-Larsson has 102 goals and 188 assists in 576 career games.