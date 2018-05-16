Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the Arizona Coyotes could be on the verge of a monster extension.

Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports the defenceman and the team are discussing a an eight-year pact with an average annual value of more than $8 million per year.

The 26-year-old has one year remaining on a six-year, $33 million deal signed in 2013. He is eligible to sign an extension as of July 1.

Obviously can't be signed until July 1, one year out of his expiring deal. https://t.co/qUD4GtQGTf — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 16, 2018

Only two blueliners have annual salaries at $8 million or more - Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks ($8 million AAV) and the Nashville Predators' P.K. Subban ($9 million AAV)

Taken with the sixth overall selection in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Ekman-Larsson just completed his eighth season in the NHL, all with the Coyotes.

He appeared in all 82 games, scoring 14 goals and adding 28 assists. He averaged 23:41 a night, leading his team in ice-time and posting the 24th-highest mark in the NHL.

An All-Star in 2013 and 2018, Ekman-Larsson has 102 goals and 188 assists in 576 career games.