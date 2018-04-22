Los Angeles Angels pitcher/DH Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound on Tuesday against the defending champion Houston Astros according to a report by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

The 23-year-old was forced out of his start last Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox after developing a blister on his right middle finger. He was only able to throw two innings and was hit hard, surrendering three runs and four hits on 66 pitches.

In his first MLB season, Ohtani is 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 15 innings over three starts.

At the plate, Ohtani enters play on Sunday hitting .342 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 41 plate appearances.