The San Diego Padres have signed starter Garrett Richards to a two-year deal worth $15.5 million according to Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports.

Heyman notes that the deal also includes $2.5 million in incentives.

Richards has been effective in his eight-year big league career but has been held back by injuries.

Richards had Tommy John surgery in July, likely meaning he will not pitch at all in 2019. He has topped 200 innings just once in his big league career and has thrown a total of just 138.2 innings in the last three seasons combined.

Despite the low amount of innings, his 3.05 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over that span proved to be enough for the Padres to bet big on the 30-year-old righty.

His best season came in 2014 when he went 13-4 and posted an ERA of 2.61. He made his debut in August of 2011.