Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron has decided to return on likely a one-year deal, according to reports.

Bergeron, 36, was pondering whether he should continue his 18-year NHL career after completing his eight-year, $55 million deal at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 6-foot-1 native of L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que., scored 25 goals and had 65 points in 73 games this past season en route to winning his fifth Selke Trophy.

Bergeron's Bruins lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games, where he registered three goals and seven points.

The Bruins captain has 400 goals and 982 points in 1,216 career NHL games – all in Boston – and he helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011.