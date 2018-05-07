Stan Van Gundy and the Detroit Pistons have parted ways according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Source: Stan Van Gundy and the Pistons have parted ways. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 7, 2018

The Pistons finished the year at 39-43, missing the playoffs for the second straight year and eighth in nine seasons. Van Gundy was also the team's president of basketball operations, but Wojnarowski notes that the team will look to fill each position independently.

Van Gundy met with Pistons officials within the hour and now team moves onto a search for a new President of Basketball Operations and coach. Those jobs will be separated now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 7, 2018

Wojnarowski adds that former San Antonio Spur Brent Barry is being strongly considered as a replacement.

Sources: One candidate expected to be strongly considered for a role in a revamped Pistons front office -- Brent Barry. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 7, 2018

Van Gundy, 58, completed his fourth season at the helm of the team, posting a 152-176 record and making the playoffs in 2016 where they were swept in the first round by the eventual NBA champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pistons attempted to shake things up with a midseason trade that brought Blake Griffin to the team, but the club couldn’t position themselves back into the playoff conversation. They finished four games back of the final playoff spot occupied by the Washington Wizards, who eventually fell to the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs.

A native of Indio, CA, Van Gundy broke into the NBA in 1995 as assistant coach of the Miami Heat after a year as the head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers. When Pat Riley resigned prior to the beginning of the 2003-2004 season, Van Gundy assumed the head coaching role. After two seasons where Van Gundy steered the Heat into the playoffs, he resigned midway the 2005-2006 season.

Van Gundy joined the Orlando Magic in 2007 and guided the team to five straight playoff appearances, three Southeast Division titles and a trip to the NBA Finals in 2009 where they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers. He was fired in the summer of 2012 by the Magic, asserting that he was forced out by Dwight Howard.

Van Gundy has a career coaching record of 523-384 over 12 seasons with the Heat, Magic and Pistons.